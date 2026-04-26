Another Champions League for Riyad Mahrez in a ‘mixed’ week

Besides his former club Leicester City’s relegation to English football’s third tier, this week also saw another of his former clubs, Manchester City, throwing the Premier League race wide open after beating Arsenal in a top-of-the-table clash. During his stint in City from 2018-23, Mahrez scored 78 goals, earning immense praise from manager Pep Guardiola. The Algerian was part of a side that won four league crowns, three English League Cups, two FA Cups and the Cityzens’ first-ever UEFA Champions League title, in addition to clinching what is now known as the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in 2023.