Research Science Investment signs Cooperation Agreements with Moroccan Government Institutions

Speaking during the ceremony, Al Shamsi, Chair of the RSI Board of Governors, stated: "Today, as we come together with the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of National Education, the Mohammed VI Foundation, and the Ministry of Solidarity, we are laying a strong and enduring foundation for the journey of reading—a journey that has taken root and continues to flourish in its cherished home, Morocco, a nation dear to all of us. May its dignity, strength, standing, and prosperity continue to grow."