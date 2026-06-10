Research Science Investment signs Cooperation Agreements with Moroccan Government Institutions

The initiative promotes reading as a national priority in education and culture
At Mohammed VI Tower; one of the Kingdom of Morocco’s most iconic architectural landmarks and the tallest tower in Africa, Research Science Investment (RSI), a leading UAE-based educational and cultural institution, signed a series of partnership and cooperation agreements with several Moroccan government entities, most notably the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports, and the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation.
The agreements were concluded during the closing ceremony of the second season of the National Reading Programme, following the recognition of winners across the programme’s various categories. The competition brought together thousands of pupils, university students, and educators from across the Kingdom, culminating in a nationwide journey of excellence, learning, and achievement.
The ceremony also witnessed the signing of a Cooperation Agreement between Research Science Investment and the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, in addition to a Declaration of Intent with the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Promotion of Social Works in Education and Training.
Speaking during the ceremony, Al Shamsi, Chair of the RSI Board of Governors, stated: "Today, as we come together with the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of National Education, the Mohammed VI Foundation, and the Ministry of Solidarity, we are laying a strong and enduring foundation for the journey of reading—a journey that has taken root and continues to flourish in its cherished home, Morocco, a nation dear to all of us. May its dignity, strength, standing, and prosperity continue to grow."
"Every era leaves its imprint, every individual leaves a legacy, and every leader secures a place in history. This is Morocco and its remarkable story—an enduring succession of eras, civilizations, and achievements. It is a nation rich in substance, vibrant in culture, blessed with ethnic and cultural diversity, uniquely positioned, and distinguished by the accomplishments of its people," Al Shamsi added.
During the ceremony, Mohamed Saad Berrada, Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, expressed his pride in signing a partnership agreement with Research Science Investment. He noted that the agreement seeks to strengthen cooperation in promoting a culture of reading through educational and cultural programmes and initiatives, advancing professional development, supporting school libraries, and launching innovative digital initiatives that encourage reading and knowledge acquisition.
For his part, Noureddine El Haloui, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, emphasised that the National Reading Programme represents a pioneering educational initiative dedicated to fostering a culture of reading across all segments of society. He congratulated the participants, describing them as a reflection of the knowledge, talent, excellence, and promise embodied by Morocco’s youth.
Abdeljabbar Rachidi, Secretary of State attached to the Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, welcomed the signing of the partnership and cooperation agreement with Research Science Investment and commended the institution’s sustained efforts to promote cultural advancement and knowledge development throughout the Arab world.
The ceremony was attended by a number of distinguished national figures, including Youssef El Bakkali, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Promotion of Social Works in Education and Training; Rachid El Abdi, President of the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra Regional Council; and Dr Ahmed Chouqui Binebine, Director of the Royal Library.
Since its launch on 14 November 2022, the National Reading Programme in Morocco has embodied a comprehensive vision aimed at fostering a nationwide reading renaissance. The initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s strategic directions for the reform of education and training and contributes to the objectives of Morocco’s New Development Model by positioning reading as a societal priority and strengthening its role across educational and cultural pathways.
Research Science Investment supports and leads a number of distinguished educational and cultural programmes and initiatives across several countries. These include the School of Research Science in the United Arab Emirates, the National Reading Programme in Egypt and Morocco, the Early Reading Programme, and the initiative “National Libraries: The Second Home for the Egyptian Family.” Together, these initiatives reflect the institution’s enduring commitment to advancing culture, education, and knowledge throughout the region.