The story behind Morocco's most beloved football slogan
If you've spent any time on football social media over the past few years, chances are you've seen it: a flood of red and green flags, roaring stadium crowds, and two words stamped across every caption and comment section, "Dima Maghrib."
But what does it actually mean, and why has it become so inseparable from Moroccan football?
What does "Dima Maghrib mean?"
In everyday spoken Moroccan Arabic, "dima" translates to "always" or "forever." "Maghrib" refers to Morocco, it is the country's official Arabic name.
Put together, "Dima Maghrib," means "Morocco forever", "Long Live Morocco," or "Always Morocco."
It is a phrase that moves people, brings people together, and has them closing their eyes and chanting together in stadiums and the streets. It is a moment where strangers become one voice.
Where It All Began
The phrase existed in Moroccan vernacular long before it went global, but its breakout moment came during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. "Dima Maghrib" became a huge chant for the Moroccan national team as the Atlas Lions made history, becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.
As Morocco kept advancing, "Dima Maghrib" evolved from a fan chant into something closer to a national mantra. The phrase gained popularity during Morocco's successful run in the 2022 World Cup, where fans used it to cheer on their team, and it hasn't really stopped since.
More Than a Football Chant
Its meaning goes beyond sports to represent Moroccan identity and culture, now showing up in fashion, jewellery, music, and everyday conversation. It's become shorthand for pride and love for Morocco.
When Morocco lifted the FIFA Arab Cup title in Doha, FIFA President Gianni Infantino opened his congratulatory message with the very words "Dima Maghrib". This showed just how synonymous the phrase has become with the Moroccan football success and spirit.
And it isn't only used in victory. Moroccan fans have leaned into the phrase through disappointing results too, treating it less as a scoreline prediction and more as an unconditional statement of loyalty, be it a win, lose, or draw.
Dima Maghrib. Always Morocco. Forever the Atlas Lions.
That's really the heart of it. "Dima Maghrib" is about showing up for each other, again and again, in the good moments and the hard ones alike. And maybe that's the most wholesome part of the whole story: a nation that found a way to say "we're proud of you, no matter what," in just two words.