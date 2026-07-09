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Shawk the Hawk backs France to end Morocco's World Cup dream

Shawk the Hawk predicts France vs Morocco quarter final

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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All those who once eagerly relied on Paul the Octopus in 2010, and Shaheen the Camel for the 2014 FIFA World Cup could look forward to the latest animal predictor: Shawk the Hawk.
All those who once eagerly relied on Paul the Octopus in 2010, and Shaheen the Camel for the 2014 FIFA World Cup could look forward to the latest animal predictor: Shawk the Hawk.
Gulf News

Shawk the Hawk is back with his quarter final predictions. Only eight teams remain, and the World Cup is now entering the business end.

First up, it's France vs Morocco, a rematch of the memorable 2022 World Cup semi final in Qatar, where France ended Morocco's historic run to book their place in the final.

Can the Atlas Lions finally get their revenge and pull off another incredible upset against the star studded French side?

Shawk doesn't think so.

He's backing Kylian Mbappe and France to get the job done and book their place in the semi finals. Will the hawk stay on course, or can Morocco prove him wrong?

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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