World Cup 2026: Shawk the hawk predicts Brazil vs Japan round of 32 clash

Mystic bird backs Brazil as Samurai Japan eye giant-killing upset
Shawk the Hawk is flying into the knockout rounds with an impressive record. Out of 12 predictions, he has got only one outright wrong, while two ended in draws. But that's history now because in the knockout stage, there are no draws. It's win or go home.
Next up, it's the disciplined Samurai of Japan against the Samba magic of Brazil. After carefully watching both teams, Shawk has made his choice.
He's backing Don Carlo's Brazil to get the job done.
Will the hawk stay on course, or is a Samurai upset on the cards?