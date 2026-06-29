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World Cup 2026: Shawk the hawk predicts Brazil vs Japan round of 32 clash

Mystic bird backs Brazil as Samurai Japan eye giant-killing upset

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Shawk the hawk predicts Brazil vs Japan
Shawk the hawk predicts Brazil vs Japan
Virendra

Shawk the Hawk is flying into the knockout rounds with an impressive record. Out of 12 predictions, he has got only one outright wrong, while two ended in draws. But that's history now because in the knockout stage, there are no draws. It's win or go home.

Next up, it's the disciplined Samurai of Japan against the Samba magic of Brazil. After carefully watching both teams, Shawk has made his choice.

He's backing Don Carlo's Brazil to get the job done.

Will the hawk stay on course, or is a Samurai upset on the cards?

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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