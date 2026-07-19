Spain vs Argentina: Check out Shawk the Hawk's World Cup final prediction

Spain’s control vs Argentina’s clutch as Shawk makes bold World Cup final call
After weeks of predictions, surprises and knockout drama, it all comes down to one final call.
Shawk the Hawk is back for one last prediction, and this time it is the biggest one of them all. The 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
The third place playoff did not go Shawk's way, but that game felt more like a PlayStation match than a World Cup contest. With nothing major on the line, it was always difficult to read.
Now, though, the stage is set for the match that truly matters.
Spain and Argentina will battle for football's biggest prize in what promises to be a fascinating contest. It is not just a clash between two outstanding teams. It is also Lionel Messi against Lamine Yamal. The greatest player of this generation taking on the teenager many believe could define the next one.
Even Shawk admits this was the toughest prediction of the tournament.
Both sides have been outstanding throughout the World Cup. Spain have dominated possession, controlled games through their midfield and looked one of the most complete teams in the competition. Argentina, meanwhile, have once again found ways to win the biggest moments with Lionel Messi leading from the front.
After plenty of thinking, debating and analysing every possible scenario, Shawk has made the final decision.
The prediction is Argentina to beat Spain and lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy.
If Shawk gets it right, Messi could cap off his remarkable World Cup journey with back to back World Cup trophies. But if Shawk gets it wrong, this final could become the moment football remembers as the passing of the baton from Lionel Messi to 19 year old Lamine Yamal. The Argentine has defined this generation for nearly two decades, while Yamal has all the talent to lead the next one.
Either way, this World Cup final promises to be a fitting end to a tournament packed with unforgettable moments.