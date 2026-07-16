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World Cup 2026: Shawk the Hawk is always right as Argentina beat England

Prediction king Shawk nails Argentina’s comeback win over England

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Shawk never gets it wrong
Shawk never gets it wrong
Virendra/Gulf News

Shawk the Hawk is simply never wrong.

The prediction king got the second World Cup semifinal spot on after correctly backing Argentina to beat England. For a while, it looked like the streak was finally coming to an end as England took the lead and many thought Shawk had finally got one wrong.

But then came the little magician.

Lionel Messi turned provider as Argentina fought back. England manager Thomas Tuchel tried to protect the lead by bringing on defenders, but the move only invited more pressure. Enzo Fernandez levelled the scores with a stunning strike from outside the box before Messi produced a delightful cross with his weaker right foot for Lautaro Martinez to head home the winner.

Argentina completed a memorable comeback and Shawk celebrated yet another perfect prediction.

Now only one match remains. The much awaited World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. The Finalissima that never happened. Lamine Yamal versus Lionel Messi. It does not get any bigger than this.

And let's not forget, Shawk also backed Spain to beat France in the first semifinal, a prediction that came true as well. Two semifinal predictions, two perfect calls. Can the Hawk make it three from three in the final?

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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