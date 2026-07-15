Shawk the Hawk had predicted Spain’s World Cup semi-final win over France

Luis de la Fuente's side produced a footballing masterclass, combining defensive discipline with complete control in possession. Shawk the Hawk has been one of the stories of this World Cup. He achieved almost 90 per cent accuracy during the group stage, then moved into the knockout rounds with a perfect record in the matches he covered. He predicted one Round of 32 game each day and got every one right, took a break for the Round of 16, and then returned to correctly call all three quarter finals he covered. He has now extended that run by accurately backing Spain to beat France in the first semi final.