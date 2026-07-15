Shawk the Hawk had predicted Spain’s World Cup semi-final win over France

The prediction king backed Spain when the world backed France
When almost everyone backed France to reach the final, Shawk the Hawk went the other way and predicted Spain would come out on top. That is exactly what happened.
Luis de la Fuente's side produced a footballing masterclass, combining defensive discipline with complete control in possession. Shawk the Hawk has been one of the stories of this World Cup. He achieved almost 90 per cent accuracy during the group stage, then moved into the knockout rounds with a perfect record in the matches he covered. He predicted one Round of 32 game each day and got every one right, took a break for the Round of 16, and then returned to correctly call all three quarter finals he covered. He has now extended that run by accurately backing Spain to beat France in the first semi final.
Spain completely dominated the contest. They controlled possession, dictated the tempo and gave France's star studded attack very little room to operate.
They were just as impressive without the ball. Every time Spain lost possession, they immediately pressed in numbers, leaving Kylian Mbappe and his teammates with barely any time to settle. Rodri once again showed why he is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, controlling the game with his calmness and precision. Marc Cucurella was outstanding defensively, while Lamine Yamal worked tirelessly from the first whistle to the last, leading the press and setting the standard for the rest of the team. It was a complete team performance that France simply could not match.
Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot after teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was brought down inside the area. Pedro Porro then sealed Spain's place in the World Cup final with a superb second half strike, putting the result well beyond doubt.
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