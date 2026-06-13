World Cup 2026: After correctly predicting Mexico, Shawk the Hawk picks Brazil vs Morocco

Our World Cup prediction hawk has made his choice for Brazil vs Morocco.

Meet Shawk the Hawk, our feathered football oracle, who is ready to spread his wings and predict some of the biggest matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026. He will be picking and choosing fixtures throughout the tournament and delivering his verdict in his own unique way.

His first challenge was the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa, and he got it spot on. Not that you will hear him talking about it. Shawk is a consummate professional and believes in letting his predictions do the talking.

Now comes a much tougher test.

Five time world champions Brazil take on Morocco, the side that stunned the football world by reaching the semi finals of the 2022 World Cup. It is a clash between one of the sport's greatest heavyweights and a team that has built a reputation for upsetting the established order.

So, what does Shawk make of this fascinating contest? Is he backing Brazil's star power and rich World Cup pedigree, or does he believe Morocco can produce another memorable result on football's biggest stage?

There is only one way to find out. Check out Shawk's latest prediction and see where the hawk has landed.

You can also download the Gulf News World Cup wall chart here for free. Print it out at home or in the office to keep track of the fixtures and results.