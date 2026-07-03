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Shawk the Hawk predicts Egypt vs Australia and Argentina vs Cabo Verde after 100% knockout record

Shawk the Hawk makes double World Cup call on Egypt, Australia and Argentina

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Shawk the Hawk is predicting the biggest games of FIFA World Cup 2026 for Gulf News
Shawk the Hawk is predicting the biggest games of FIFA World Cup 2026 for Gulf News
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

After extending his perfect record in the knockout stage with another correct prediction at the Gulf News event, Shawk the Hawk is back for a double prediction.

The internet wanted it. The fans demanded it. Now the feathered forecaster has two massive FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clashes to call.

First up is Egypt against Australia. Mohamed Salah is back fit and ready to lead the Pharaohs, although there is still uncertainty over whether he will start or come off the bench. Can Egypt book their place in the quarter finals, or will Australia spring a surprise?

Then comes Argentina against tournament surprise package Cabo Verde. The island nation has captured hearts with its remarkable World Cup run, but standing in its way is Lionel Messi's Argentina. Can Cabo Verde produce another famous upset, or will the world champions prove too strong?

Watch both of Shawk's predictions below and see whether his incredible knockout streak continues.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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