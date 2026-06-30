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Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Morocco after thrilling World Cup victory

Dubai Ruler praises Atlas Lions after dramatic penalty shootout win over the Netherlands

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Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Atlas Lions book Round of 16 place after shootout victory.
Atlas Lions book Round of 16 place after shootout victory.

Dubai: Morocco's World Cup journey isn't over. And after one of the tournament's biggest upsets, congratulations poured in from across the region — including from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the Atlas Lions after they secured a place in the Round of 16, capping another memorable night for Moroccan football.

It was anything but straightforward.

For much of the second half, the Netherlands looked in control. Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute and the Dutch were closing in on qualification. Then the game turned. Deep into stoppage time, Morocco found an equaliser through Issa Diop, forcing extra time and, eventually, penalties.

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That's where Yassine Bounou delivered again.

The Moroccan goalkeeper denied Crysencio Summerville from the spot before Ismael Saibari calmly converted the decisive penalty, sealing a 3-2 shootout victory after the teams had finished level at 1-1.

The result sends Morocco into the Round of 16, where the team will face Canada. It also brings an unexpectedly early end to the Netherlands' campaign, marking the country's earliest World Cup exit in decades.

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