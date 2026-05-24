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Sharjah Police release shocking crash video warning against distracted driving

Police footage shows SUV smashing into stalled truck on busy highway

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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A split second of distraction led to this shocking Sharjah crash.
A split second of distraction led to this shocking Sharjah crash.
Instagram / shjpolice

 Sharjah: A moment of inattention on a busy Sharjah highway led to a violent collision after a vehicle broke down in a fast-moving lane, Sharjah Police said, releasing surveillance footage as part of a road safety awareness campaign.

The video, captured by the police operations centre, highlights the dangers of distracted driving and the need for constant alertness to sudden road hazards.

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According to the footage, a small utility truck suffered a sudden mechanical failure and came to a stop in the middle of a high-speed lane, with no chance to move to the hard shoulder, creating an immediate hazard for approaching motorists.

For several moments, drivers behind the stalled vehicle reacted safely, spotting it in advance, changing lanes smoothly and avoiding any incident.

However, the situation changed when a white SUV approached at highway speed. The footage shows the driver failing to notice the stationary truck ahead while other vehicles had already moved away.

Without braking or swerving, the SUV crashed directly into the rear of the utility truck. The impact sent the vehicle spinning across multiple lanes, scattering debris and dust, while a nearby heavy vehicle narrowly avoided being involved in a larger collision.

Under Article 32 of the traffic law, distracted driving, whether through mobile phone use or any other means, carries a Dh800 fine and four traffic points. Sharjah Police continue to call on all drivers to adhere to traffic regulations, stay focused, and prioritise the safety of themselves, their families, and others on the road .

Sharjah Police used the incident to reinforce the dangers of distracted driving, stressing that even a few seconds of inattention can lead to severe consequences.

“Your attentiveness while driving protects you from road surprises,” police said, urging motorists to maintain safe distances, stay fully focused, and continuously observe the road ahead—especially on high-speed highways.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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