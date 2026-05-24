Sharjah Police release shocking crash video warning against distracted driving

According to the footage, a small utility truck suffered a sudden mechanical failure and came to a stop in the middle of a high-speed lane, with no chance to move to the hard shoulder, creating an immediate hazard for approaching motorists.

Under Article 32 of the traffic law, distracted driving, whether through mobile phone use or any other means, carries a Dh800 fine and four traffic points. Sharjah Police continue to call on all drivers to adhere to traffic regulations, stay focused, and prioritise the safety of themselves, their families, and others on the road .

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.