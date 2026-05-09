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Caught on cam: Dubai Police release video of shocking near-miss involving child in stroller

Dubai Police warn motorists after stroller nearly hit at pedestrian crossing

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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A video released by Dubai Police shows a dangerous near-miss at a pedestrian crossing where a child in a stroller narrowly avoided being hit, highlighting road safety concerns.
A video released by Dubai Police shows a dangerous near-miss at a pedestrian crossing where a child in a stroller narrowly avoided being hit, highlighting road safety concerns.

Dubai Police have shared a video showing a dangerous incident in which a driver ran a red light at a pedestrian crossing and narrowly avoided hitting a child in a stroller.

Authorities said the moment highlights how a split-second decision can put lives at serious risk.

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‘Pedestrian crossings are safe spaces’

In its message, Dubai Police stressed that responsible driving reflects awareness and commitment to the safety of others.

Officials said pedestrian crossings are more than road markings — they are designated safe zones meant to ensure safe passage for people. Running a red light or failing to give way is not just a traffic violation, but behaviour that endangers lives.

Referring to the incident, police said the driver ignored traffic laws and nearly struck a child, warning that such actions can have severe consequences.

Authorities also reminded motorists to slow down near schools and hospitals, stop completely at pedestrian crossings, and only proceed once people have safely crossed the road.

Strict penalties for red light violations in the UAE

In Dubai, penalties are significantly stricter, with violators required to pay Dh50,000 to release an impounded vehicle, in addition to the mandatory 30-day impound period under Decree No. 30 of 2023.

Abu Dhabi enforces similar rules under Law No. 5 of 2020, where the Dh50,000 release fee applies and vehicles may remain impounded for up to three months or be auctioned if unclaimed.

If a red light violation leads to a fatal accident, penalties escalate further, including imprisonment and fines starting from Dh50,000 and potentially reaching Dh100,000, depending on the severity and circumstances.

Safety reminder for motorists

Authorities urged drivers to remain alert at intersections, avoid distractions such as mobile phone use, and never attempt to beat amber signals. Pedestrians were also reminded to use designated crossings and obey signals to ensure safety on the roads.

Related Topics:
traffi finesUAE traffic finesDubai Police

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