Dubai Police warn motorists after stroller nearly hit at pedestrian crossing
Dubai Police have shared a video showing a dangerous incident in which a driver ran a red light at a pedestrian crossing and narrowly avoided hitting a child in a stroller.
Authorities said the moment highlights how a split-second decision can put lives at serious risk.
In its message, Dubai Police stressed that responsible driving reflects awareness and commitment to the safety of others.
Officials said pedestrian crossings are more than road markings — they are designated safe zones meant to ensure safe passage for people. Running a red light or failing to give way is not just a traffic violation, but behaviour that endangers lives.
Referring to the incident, police said the driver ignored traffic laws and nearly struck a child, warning that such actions can have severe consequences.
Authorities also reminded motorists to slow down near schools and hospitals, stop completely at pedestrian crossings, and only proceed once people have safely crossed the road.
Under the UAE Federal Traffic Law, jumping a red light carries a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and 30-day vehicle impoundment.
In Dubai, penalties are significantly stricter, with violators required to pay Dh50,000 to release an impounded vehicle, in addition to the mandatory 30-day impound period under Decree No. 30 of 2023.
Abu Dhabi enforces similar rules under Law No. 5 of 2020, where the Dh50,000 release fee applies and vehicles may remain impounded for up to three months or be auctioned if unclaimed.
If a red light violation leads to a fatal accident, penalties escalate further, including imprisonment and fines starting from Dh50,000 and potentially reaching Dh100,000, depending on the severity and circumstances.
Authorities urged drivers to remain alert at intersections, avoid distractions such as mobile phone use, and never attempt to beat amber signals. Pedestrians were also reminded to use designated crossings and obey signals to ensure safety on the roads.