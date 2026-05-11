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Dubai Police issue warning after girl injured in crossing crash

Driver failed to give way at crossing in Dubai’s Mira community, police say

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police warn drivers after girl seriously hurt near crossing
Dubai Police warn drivers after girl seriously hurt near crossing
Dubai Police

Dubai :Dubai Police has urged motorists to slow down and give pedestrians priority at crossings after a girl suffered serious injuries in a collision in the Al Yalayis 1 area of Mira Community.

According to police, the accident occurred when a driver failed to stop at a designated pedestrian crossing area, resulting in a collision involving the girl. She was rushed to hospital for urgent treatment.

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Dubai Police said pedestrian safety remains one of its strategic priorities, particularly in residential neighbourhoods, industrial zones and areas with heavy foot traffic.

Brigadier Jumaa bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, called on drivers to remain fully alert to pedestrian movement and exercise extra caution near crossings and community roads.

He stressed that motorists are legally required to stop and allow pedestrians to cross safely at designated crossing areas. Under Article 69 of the Federal Traffic Law, drivers who fail to give pedestrians priority face a fine of Dh500 and six black points.

Traffic accident experts and patrol teams attended the scene to examine evidence, determine the cause of the crash and regulate traffic movement, while emergency and rescue teams responded to assist the injured girl.

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan also urged motorists to avoid distractions behind the wheel, reduce speed in residential areas and remain attentive at all times to help prevent serious accidents and protect lives.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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