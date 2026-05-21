Authorities push awareness, smart monitoring to curb heavy vehicle accidents
Dubai: A recovery vehicle driver was killed after a vehicle fell on him during an unloading operation in the Al Qusais industrial area, prompting Dubai Police to urge recovery truck operators to strictly follow occupational safety procedures.
According to police, the driver died at the scene after the vehicle suddenly fell while being unloaded from the recovery truck.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations received a report about the incident and immediately dispatched traffic patrols and accident experts to the site.
Investigations revealed that the accident occurred due to negligence and failure to follow essential occupational safety measures during the unloading process.
“The vehicle suddenly fell during unloading, causing it to land on the driver who was in the process of unloading it,” Brig. bin Suwaidan said.
He added that preliminary investigations indicated the accident was caused by misjudgement while operating the crane and failure to secure the carrier properly before unloading.
Traffic accident experts carried out field inspections and collected technical evidence to accurately analyse the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Brig. bin Suwaidan said traffic patrols also secured the site, regulated traffic flow to prevent congestion and secondary accidents, and facilitated the swift arrival of ambulance and rescue teams.
He stressed that such incidents highlight the serious dangers of negligence and non-compliance with safety procedures during transport and loading operations, whether on public roads or at construction sites.
He urged drivers and workers handling heavy equipment to fully comply with safety and security standards to avoid similar tragedies.
Brig. bin Suwaidan added that Dubai Police continues to raise awareness among drivers and workers through field awareness programmes and specialised media campaigns aimed at promoting safe behaviour on roads and in public areas.
He noted that the General Department of Traffic is also implementing advanced smart systems and modern technologies to monitor dangerous behaviour and reduce the causes of accidents to protect lives and property.