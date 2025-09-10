Motorcycle rider dies in Sheikh Zayed Road accident

Dubai Police urge drivers to stay off the hard shoulder
Dubai: Dubai Police has warned motorists of the grave risks of stopping on the hard shoulder without necessity, stressing the importance of using the nearest safe parking area off the road in the event of a sudden breakdown or emergency.
The force highlighted that unjustified stopping on the shoulder is a serious traffic violation that can cause severe accidents and disrupt the flow of traffic.
The warning follows a fatal accident this morning on Sheikh Zayed Road, before the Arabian Ranches Bridge towards Abu Dhabi, in which a motorcyclist lost his life after colliding with a truck. The crash resulted from a joint error: the unsafe stop of the truck on the hard shoulder, and the motorcyclist’s negligence and lack of attention.
Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, explained that the truck had stopped on the shoulder due to a technical malfunction, creating a major hazard for other road users. A motorcyclist approaching from behind was surprised by the stationary truck and was unable to avoid it, leading him to swerve suddenly and crash. He died at the scene from his severe injuries.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan emphasised that stopping on the hard shoulder is one of the most dangerous traffic offences, often leading to serious crashes that cause injuries and fatalities. He clarified that the road shoulder is designated strictly for emergencies such as sudden vehicle breakdowns or urgent medical situations, and must not be used for any other purpose.
He added that near-daily accidents occur because of unsafe stops on road shoulders, underscoring the need to raise driver awareness on avoiding these areas except in extreme circumstances. Motorists should take precautions such as moving their vehicle to the far-right safe lane and avoiding hazardous stopping points on highways.
Juma bin Suwaidan also stressed the importance of checking a vehicle’s condition before setting out to prevent unexpected breakdowns, and of using safety measures such as hazard lights and warning triangles to alert oncoming traffic.
He further warned that speeding and failing to maintain a safe following distance significantly increase the risk of accidents, urging drivers to adhere to legal speed limits and remain vigilant, particularly in high-traffic areas.
Highlighting driver distraction as another major cause of serious crashes, bin Suwaidan called on motorists to stay fully focused on the road and avoid distractions such as mobile phones or interacting with passengers. He reaffirmed that compliance with traffic laws and regulations is the only way to protect lives and property.
“Dubai Police will continue to enforce strict penalties against violators, especially those committing dangerous offences that endanger the lives of others,” he said.
Juma bin Suwaidan urged all road users to cooperate with the authorities in ensuring public safety and reducing traffic accidents.
