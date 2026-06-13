Awareness video shows real CCTV footage warning motorists of rushing and red-light dangers
Sharjah: The Sharjah Police has released a powerful road safety awareness video featuring real CCTV footage of a traffic incident, warning motorists against rushing, reckless driving, and red-light violations at busy intersections.
The video, part of an ongoing traffic safety campaign, opens inside the traffic monitoring and operations centre before shifting to surveillance footage of a busy signal-controlled intersection at night. Vehicles are seen moving through the junction under normal traffic flow, highlighting how quickly routine driving can turn dangerous with a single lapse in judgment.
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Police said the footage is intended to stress strict compliance with traffic laws, particularly at intersections, and the need for full attention while driving. The campaign reinforces that speeding, rushing to beat signals, and other unsafe practices endanger not only drivers, but also passengers and other road users.
In the incident shown, a motorist is seen engaging in reckless behaviour by attempting to beat the traffic signal and jumping a red light — a violation that significantly increases the risk of severe collisions at junctions. The vehicle is singled out in the footage, underscoring the seriousness of the offence.
Sharjah Police stressed that red-light violations remain among the most dangerous traffic offences under UAE law, carrying a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points on the driving licence, and vehicle impoundment for up to 30 days. Repeat offences can lead to stricter penalties, including longer impoundment and possible licence suspension upon reaching 24 black points.
Authorities also highlighted the role of advanced smart surveillance systems deployed across major roads to detect violations and deter reckless driving behaviour in real time.
The video closes with a strong safety message urging motorists not to let impatience lead to tragedy, reminding drivers that rushing and ignoring signals can cost lives.
Sharjah Police said the campaign forms part of wider efforts to reduce road accidents and strengthen traffic discipline across the emirate, calling on all motorists to remain patient, obey traffic signals, and prioritise safety at all times.