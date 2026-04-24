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Sharjah Police warn against jumping red lights

New video highlights surveillance system and dangers of reckless driving

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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High-tech cameras capture dangerous red light violations on Sharjah roads.
High-tech cameras capture dangerous red light violations on Sharjah roads.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has released a powerful awareness video highlighting the deadly risks of jumping red lights, as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and reduce traffic violations across the emirate.

The video blends real-time surveillance footage with exclusive glimpses inside the force’s operations centre, underscoring a stark reality: a single moment of recklessness on the road can have devastating, life-altering consequences.

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High-tech monitoring in action

The footage opens inside the police operations centre, showcasing a sophisticated, round-the-clock traffic monitoring system. High-definition cameras track vehicle movement across major intersections, allowing authorities to detect violations instantly.

Officials said the system ensures offences are identified in real time, reinforcing that traffic enforcement is no longer limited to on-ground patrols.

Near-miss caught on camera

In one clip, a white sedan is seen approaching a busy junction. As the signal turns red, the driver accelerates instead of stopping, cutting across the intersection.

Vehicles with the right of way are forced to brake suddenly, narrowly avoiding a serious collision. Police described the incident as a stark example of how reckless behaviour can endanger multiple road users within seconds.

‘A civilised behaviour’

Beyond penalties, Sharjah Police stressed that obeying traffic signals reflects social responsibility.

“Adhering to red lights is a responsibility and a civilised behaviour that protects lives and enhances road safety,” authorities said, urging motorists to respect rules designed to safeguard the community.

Strict penalties in place

Under UAE traffic laws, motorists who jump a red light face a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and vehicle impoundment for 30 days. Authorities also warned that accumulating 24 black points can lead to licence suspension.

Ongoing safety drive

Sharjah Police said advanced surveillance systems will continue to be used both for enforcement and awareness, as part of wider efforts to reduce accidents and promote safer driving habits.

Motorists were urged to stay alert, follow traffic signals and avoid risky decisions, with officials reiterating that road safety is a shared responsibility.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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