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Abu Dhabi warns of distracted driving, Dh400–Dh800 fines

The footage shows how failure to check oncoming traffic can turn into serious collisions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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The footage shows how brief lapses in attention or failure to check oncoming traffic can quickly escalate into serious collisions.
The footage shows how brief lapses in attention or failure to check oncoming traffic can quickly escalate into serious collisions.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has released a video highlighting a series of traffic accidents caused by motorists entering the road without ensuring it is clear, as well as by driver distraction, as part of its “You Comment” awareness initiative in collaboration with the Monitoring and Control Centre.

The footage, shared across its official platforms, shows how brief lapses in attention or failure to check oncoming traffic can quickly escalate into serious collisions. 

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The Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged motorists to ensure the road is clear before merging, stressing that such precautions are essential to maintaining safety on the roads.

Drivers were also advised to avoid any form of distraction and to maintain full concentration behind the wheel to better anticipate sudden hazards and respond in a timely and safe manner.

Authorities said that entering a road without ensuring it is clear carries a fine of Dh400 and four black points, while distraction while driving in any form is punishable by an Dh800 fine and four black points.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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