Police highlight safety risks and congestion from stopping in yellow boxes
The Abu Dhabi Police GHQ has urged motorists to refrain from stopping or parking within yellow boxes at intersections.
The police warned that such behaviour disrupts traffic flow, contributes to congestion, increases the risk of accidents, and obstructs movement from other directions.
The initiative forms part of the police’s ongoing efforts to promote road safety under the ‘Smart Road Safety’ strategic priority.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate advised drivers to enter yellow boxes only when the road ahead is fully clear. Adhering to traffic rules and proper road etiquette helps improve traffic flow and ensures the safety of all road users.
Parking in the yellow box is considered a traffic offence and is monitored through traffic surveillance systems and specialized patrols. Under Article 57 of the Traffic and Road Safety Law, violators face a fine of AED 500.