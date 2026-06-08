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Dh500 fine warning: Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to avoid yellow boxes

Police highlight safety risks and congestion from stopping in yellow boxes

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Abu Dhabi Police highlight safety risks of stopping in yellow box intersections
Abu Dhabi Police highlight safety risks of stopping in yellow box intersections


The Abu Dhabi Police GHQ has urged motorists to refrain from stopping or parking within yellow boxes at intersections.

The police warned that such behaviour disrupts traffic flow, contributes to congestion, increases the risk of accidents, and obstructs movement from other directions.

The initiative forms part of the police’s ongoing efforts to promote road safety under the ‘Smart Road Safety’ strategic priority.

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Follow traffic rules and etiquette

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate advised drivers to enter yellow boxes only when the road ahead is fully clear. Adhering to traffic rules and proper road etiquette helps improve traffic flow and ensures the safety of all road users.

Fines for violations

Parking in the yellow box is considered a traffic offence and is monitored through traffic surveillance systems and specialized patrols. Under Article 57 of the Traffic and Road Safety Law, violators face a fine of AED 500.

Related Topics:
traffi finesAbu Dhabi

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