Abu Dhabi Police warn of fake Google links stealing banking data

Fraudsters use search results to trick users into sharing personal details
Abu Dhabi Police has warned the public about fake links appearing in search engine results, saying they are increasingly being used by fraudsters to steal personal and banking information.
Authorities urged users to be cautious and avoid clicking on suspicious links, especially those claiming to be related to government services or consumer protection platforms.
Police stressed the importance of using only official and approved websites and applications when requesting services, searching for information or making online payments.
They said fake links are often designed to look similar to trusted platforms, making it difficult for users to identify them.
“Fraudsters use misleading links to trick users into sharing sensitive information,” officials said, adding that verifying the source before entering any details is essential.
According to police, cybercriminals use professional methods to create fake websites that appear at the top of search results.
Once users click on these links, they may be asked to enter personal or banking details, which are then used for fraud.
Officials said such tactics are becoming more common, making awareness an important step in preventing cybercrime.
Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to report any fraud attempts immediately through the Aman service.
Reports can be made by calling 8002626, sending a text message to 2828, or emailing aman@adpolice.gov.ae.
Users can also report cases through the “Police Station in Your Phone” service.
Officials said the warning is part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness and protect the community from cyber threats.
They added that improving public awareness plays a key role in reducing online fraud and enhancing overall safety.
The police reaffirmed their commitment to proactive security and urged residents to stay alert while browsing online.
They also reminded users to always double-check website links and avoid sharing sensitive information unless they are sure the source is trusted.