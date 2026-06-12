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Dubai Police hit reckless driver with Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day seizure after viral stunt video

Reckless filming on public roads draws heavy fines and black points in Dubai

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police warn motorists that reckless driving can lead to fines and impoundment.
Dubai Police warn motorists that reckless driving can lead to fines and impoundment.

Dubai: A viral video showing a young woman driving on a public road while her female passenger sat on the vehicle’s door in a dangerous position to take photos has prompted Dubai Police to issue a strong warning against reckless and life-threatening traffic behaviour.

The act, which placed both occupants at serious risk and endangered other road users, was described by police as a obvious violation of traffic safety rules and a dangerous trend linked to irresponsible attempts at creating social media content.

Dubai Police said such behaviour reflects a disregard for safety and can lead to fatal consequences within seconds.

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Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the incident highlights how sudden braking, loss of balance, or unexpected road movements could easily result in serious injury or death.

He stressed that public roads are not places for stunts or filming content, warning that extending any part of the body outside a moving vehicle or sitting outside it significantly increases the risk of severe or fatal injuries, particularly at high speeds or during collisions.

Following the detection of the video, Dubai Police confirmed that specialised traffic teams swiftly identified and summoned the driver. The vehicle was impounded and a traffic violation was issued for driving in a manner that endangers the life, safety or security of others.

The offence carries a penalty of a Dh2,000 fine, 60-day vehicle impoundment, and 23 traffic points on the driving licence.

Brig. bin Suwaidan stressed that Dubai Police will not tolerate such irresponsible behaviour, noting that traffic laws exist to protect lives and promote responsible driving.

He urged motorists and passengers to remain seated properly inside vehicles, wear seatbelts, avoid extending any part of the body outside moving vehicles, and refrain from distractions such as filming or engaging in road stunts and challenges.

“Seconds of stunting can turn into a tragedy that may change lives forever,” he warned, adding that true awareness is measured not by social media attention, but by respect for life and compliance with the law.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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dubai traffic finestraffic finesDubaiUAE traffic finesDubai Police

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