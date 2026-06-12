The act, which placed both occupants at serious risk and endangered other road users, was described by police as a obvious violation of traffic safety rules and a dangerous trend linked to irresponsible attempts at creating social media content.

He stressed that public roads are not places for stunts or filming content, warning that extending any part of the body outside a moving vehicle or sitting outside it significantly increases the risk of severe or fatal injuries, particularly at high speeds or during collisions.

“Seconds of stunting can turn into a tragedy that may change lives forever,” he warned, adding that true awareness is measured not by social media attention, but by respect for life and compliance with the law.

Following the detection of the video, Dubai Police confirmed that specialised traffic teams swiftly identified and summoned the driver. The vehicle was impounded and a traffic violation was issued for driving in a manner that endangers the life, safety or security of others.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.