Police seized both vehicles and referred the motorists to the Public Prosecution
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested two motorists for committing serious traffic violations that endangered the lives of road users, authorities announced on Thursday.
The drivers were found to have engaged in reckless and dangerous driving, prompting an investigation that led to their identification and arrest. Police confirmed that both vehicles were confiscated and the motorists were referred to the Public Prosecution to face legal action.
According to Sharjah Police, one of the drivers had uploaded video clips to a social media platform documenting the violations and showcasing the dangerous driving behaviour. The footage was used as part of the investigation that helped authorities track down the offender.
Investigations further revealed that the second driver was banned from driving and was already the subject of a previous police circular related to similar offences. Authorities also found that the motorist had a record of repeated traffic violations and prior offences.
Sharjah Police said the arrests were the result of extensive investigations and inquiries carried out after the violations were detected.
Sharjah Police reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that endangers the lives of road users, warning that strict legal action will be taken against motorists who engage in reckless driving or use social media platforms to promote or glorify dangerous traffic violations.
Police urged motorists to comply with traffic laws and regulations and to place road safety above all else. Members of the public were also encouraged to report dangerous driving incidents and other practices that could put lives and property at risk.
Sharjah Police stressed that community cooperation remains essential in strengthening road safety and ensuring the protection of all road users across the emirate.