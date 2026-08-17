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UAE traffic alert: Heavy congestion hits Deira, Dubai Airport and Sharjah routes

Traffic incident markers are visible near Sahara Centre, Muhaisnah and D3

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Motorists are advised to check live navigation services before setting out.
Motorists are advised to check live navigation services before setting out.
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Dubai: Commuters across Dubai and Sharjah are facing delays this evening, with live Google Maps traffic data showing heavy congestion in parts of Deira, around Dubai International Airport and near the Sharjah-Ajman border.

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Areas seeing the heaviest congestion

Traffic is moving slowly along the Al Rigga-Deira corridor, including roads near the Dubai Gold Souk, where drivers are facing stop-and-go conditions.

Parts of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road around Muhaisnah and Al Rashidiya are also experiencing significant delays, while congestion is affecting routes near Arabian Centre. Al Khail Road, where it connects to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, is also showing heavy traffic.

In Sharjah, motorists on S121 near the Ajman Industrial Area and SAIF Zone are encountering heavy traffic approaching the emirate's border. A slowdown is also visible on S116 near Al Khawaneej.

Moderate delays

Drivers on Al Khail Road through Al Quoz and Al Barsha, as well as routes around Warsan and Dubai Silicon Oasis, should allow extra time for their journeys.

Parts of Sharjah's industrial areas along S117 and S120 are also showing slower-moving traffic.

Routes currently moving more smoothly

Traffic is currently moving more smoothly on parts of Sheikh Zayed Road through Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah and Al Barsha, while the E611, E66 and E77 are generally seeing lighter congestion.

Routes through Academic City and Liwan are also moving more freely, while parts of Sharjah's E311 corridor south of the city centre remain relatively clear.

Crash reports shown

Traffic incident markers are visible near Al Khan/Sahara Centre, Muhaisnah and Dubai Design District, which could be contributing to delays in those areas. These markers should be treated as live traffic indicators rather than confirmed incidents unless verified by an official source.

Motorists are advised to check live navigation services before setting out, particularly if travelling through Deira, roads to and from the airport or towards Sharjah. Traffic conditions can change rapidly during the evening commute.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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