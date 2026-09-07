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UAE traffic alert: E311 delays hit Sharjah-Dubai commuters

Several traffic incidents are causing delays on major roads across Dubai and Sharjah

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and check traffic conditions before setting off.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and check traffic conditions before setting off.
Ahmad Alotbi /Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai are facing heavy delays this morning, according to real-time traffic data from Google Maps, with congestion reported on Emirates Road (E311).

Traffic is particularly slow around Sharjah Industrial Area 6 and Saif Zone, with delays extending towards the S117, S121 and S112 interchanges.

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Traffic is also slow on S116 near Hay Al Badee and around the 06 Mall and University City Clock Tower Roundabout.

Congestion is also reported around Al Khan and Sahara Centre near Al Mamzar.

Other traffic incidents

Several incidents are also affecting traffic on major roads.

  • Sheikh Zayed Road near Zabeel Park: An incident is causing delays.

  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Ras Al Khor Industrial Third: Traffic is affected by an incident.

  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Al Qusais Industrial Fifth: A crash report is causing tailbacks.

  • Al Ittihad Street near Al Mamzar: An incident is adding to delays in the area.

Motorists using these roads are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and check traffic conditions before setting off.

Alternative route

Drivers travelling between Dubai and northern Sharjah or Ajman can consider E611 as an alternative to E311, depending on their destination.

Traffic remains lighter on several other roads in Dubai, including parts of E11 through Jumeirah, Business Bay and Dubai Design District.

Conditions are changing quickly during the morning rush, so motorists should check live navigation updates before travelling.

Traffic conditions can change quickly. This report is based on traffic information available at the time of publication.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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