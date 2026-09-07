UAE traffic alert: E311 delays hit Sharjah-Dubai commuters

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai are facing heavy delays this morning, according to real-time traffic data from Google Maps, with congestion reported on Emirates Road (E311).

Drivers travelling between Dubai and northern Sharjah or Ajman can consider E611 as an alternative to E311, depending on their destination.

Motorists using these roads are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and check traffic conditions before setting off.

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