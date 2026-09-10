UAE traffic alert: Heavy delays on Dubai's E311, E11 as Sharjah commute slows

The E311 is carrying the heaviest congestion of the morning. Traffic is backed up near the Jumeirah Village Circle interchange, where vehicles merging from Jumeirah Village Triangle and Dubai Sports City are moving at a crawl. D63, running from Al Barsha South past the Dubai Butterfly Garden toward the Saheel/Arabian Ranches roundabout, is showing solid red, among the worst stretches on the map. The slowdown continues into Sharjah through Muwaileh Commercial and the industrial districts near the University of Sharjah, with an incident marker pointing to an added lane restriction.