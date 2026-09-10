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UAE traffic alert: Heavy delays on Dubai's E311, E11 as Sharjah commute slows

Peak-hour delays hit Dubai’s busiest corridors, from Business Bay to airport roads

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Major delays on Sharjah–Dubai commute as incidents and closures snarl E311, E11 and key city routes
Major delays on Sharjah–Dubai commute as incidents and closures snarl E311, E11 and key city routes
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Dubai: Commuters across Dubai and the Sharjah border are facing a slow start to Thursday morning, with live traffic maps showing heavy delays stretching across several of the emirate's busiest corridors, according to Google Maps. Residential streets and feeder roads are moving freely, but the main highways are choked at multiple points during the peak rush.

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Heavy delays on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

The E311 is carrying the heaviest congestion of the morning. Traffic is backed up near the Jumeirah Village Circle interchange, where vehicles merging from Jumeirah Village Triangle and Dubai Sports City are moving at a crawl. D63, running from Al Barsha South past the Dubai Butterfly Garden toward the Saheel/Arabian Ranches roundabout, is showing solid red, among the worst stretches on the map. The slowdown continues into Sharjah through Muwaileh Commercial and the industrial districts near the University of Sharjah, with an incident marker pointing to an added lane restriction.

Business Bay to Nad Al Sheba

Traffic is backing up sharply at the Business Bay/Al Khail Road (E44) interchange, spilling back toward Al Jadaf on E66, where a closure marker is showing near the exit. The congestion continues through Ras Al Khor and down D77 into Nad Al Sheba, with a separate hotspot near Al Qouz Fourth/Ghadeer Al Tair at the D69 junction.

Al Ittihad Road and the airport

Al Ittihad Road (E11) is running red through Deira, Abu Hail and Al Qusais, worst around the roads feeding Dubai International Airport, including the cargo area near 5th Street and Al Garhoud, where several incident icons are clustered together. Oud Metha and Dubai Creek are similarly heavy, with a closure marker adding to the delays.

Dubai and Sharjah border crossing

As is typical on a weekday morning, this stretch is a major pain point. The E11 around Al Nahda Park and the Al Mamzer Beach interchange is congested on both sides of the border, and traffic feeding into Sharjah's industrial zones off E311 and D95 near Al Qusais and Madina Mall is running heavy well into the morning.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, particularly around the E311/D63 stretch near Al Barsha, the Business Bay to Ras Al Khor corridor, and the E11 crossing between Dubai and Sharjah.

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