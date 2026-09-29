UAE traffic: Heavy morning delays on Sharjah-Dubai routes, Al Khail Road and E311

Traffic is crawling on Al Ittihad Road (E11) near Al Nahda and Sahara Centre, with slow-moving vehicles stretching towards the Dubai border. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is also seeing heavy congestion through Sharjah's Industrial Areas and Muweileh, while delays are building on the E88 near Al Yash. Several internal roads in Sharjah's industrial areas are backing up, and a number of accidents and road closures are being flagged on the maps.