UAE traffic: Heavy morning delays on Sharjah-Dubai routes, Al Khail Road and E311

Major routes into Dubai choke with rush-hour jams, accidents and road closures
Motorists heading into Dubai on Tuesday morning are facing heavy congestion on several major routes, with the worst delays building on roads linking Sharjah and Dubai, according to live traffic maps at around 8am.
Traffic is crawling on Al Ittihad Road (E11) near Al Nahda and Sahara Centre, with slow-moving vehicles stretching towards the Dubai border. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is also seeing heavy congestion through Sharjah's Industrial Areas and Muweileh, while delays are building on the E88 near Al Yash. Several internal roads in Sharjah's industrial areas are backing up, and a number of accidents and road closures are being flagged on the maps.
Inside Dubai, congestion is spreading across Al Qusais, with traffic moving slowly on the D62 and D95 near Al Qusais Cemetery and Madina Mall. Motorists are also facing delays near City Centre Mirdif, on Airport Road (D89) near Al Rashidiya and on the D83 towards Dubai Festival City, while traffic is crawling on several stretches in Deira, Al Karama and Oud Metha.
Al Khail Road (E44) is seeing congestion through Al Quoz and near Dubai Hills, with heavy delays building around Ghadeer Al Tair. Traffic is also moving slowly on the Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66) near Nad Al Sheba.
Commuters leaving Jumeirah Village Circle are facing delays on roads feeding the E311 interchange. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road is slowing down near Dubai Sports City, Motor City and Arabian Ranches, while Umm Suqeim Street (D63) and the D61 are seeing heavy traffic between Al Barsha South, Motor City and Damac Hills. Delays are also building around Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens and The Springs.
Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), however, is flowing relatively smoothly for most of its length, as are roads around Dubai Creek Harbour and Ras Al Khor.
Motorists are being advised to allow extra travel time, check live traffic updates before setting off and use alternative routes where possible.