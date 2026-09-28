Heavy build-up on E11 and feeder roads as commuters head from Sharjah into Dubai
Dubai: Early Monday traffic is building up on major routes connecting Sharjah and Dubai, with the heaviest delays reported around Al Nahda, Sahara Centre and the Al Qusais area.
Traffic is particularly slow along the Al Ittihad Road (E11) corridor heading from Sharjah into Dubai.
Al Ittihad Road (E11): Heavy traffic from Sharjah towards Dubai, particularly around Al Nahda, Sahara Centre and Al Qusais.
Al Nahda and Beirut Street: Congestion is building around the Sharjah-Dubai border and connecting roads towards Al Qusais.
Industrial areas: Slow-moving traffic has been reported around Industrial Area 15, Muwaileh Commercial and Al Qusais Industrial Area.
University City Road: Significant congestion around the University of Sharjah and Muwaileh Commercial.
Maliha Road: Heavy traffic is reported around key connections towards E311, including near City Centre Al Zahia and Industrial Area 15.
While the Sharjah-Dubai commute is seeing heavier traffic, several major Dubai routes remain relatively clear.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311): Mostly smooth through areas around Dubai International Airport and Al Warqa, with some slowdowns near interchanges.
Emirates Road (E611): Traffic is generally flowing through Al Khawaneej, Mizhar and surrounding areas.
Deira and Bur Dubai: Mostly light traffic, with brief slowdowns around major junctions in Al Karama, Oud Metha and Al Garhoud.
Dubai International Airport: Airport Road and D89 are largely moving smoothly, with light traffic reported around the airport.
A traffic incident and road-closure warning has been reported near the University of Sharjah and Industrial Area 17, affecting traffic towards Muwaileh.
Other areas flagged for traffic monitoring include Al Jafiliya, Al Hudaiba, Muhaisnah 2, Sharjah Industrial Area 13, Al Ttay, Business Bay, Jebel Ali First and Al Barsha South Fifth.
Motorists travelling from Sharjah into Dubai during the morning rush should allow extra time, particularly on E11 and roads approaching Al Nahda and Al Qusais.
Motorists travelling from Sharjah to Dubai should allow extra time during the early morning rush, with the heaviest delays concentrated around Al Nahda, Sahara Centre, E11 and Al Qusais. Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out and consider alternative routes where possible.