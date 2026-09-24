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Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Heavy congestion hits major routes

Motorists using the E11 corridor are advised to allow extra travel time

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Heavy congestion hits major routes

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing heavy delays this morning, with severe congestion reported on several major arterial routes.

The worst of the bottleneck is on Al Ittihad Road (E11) near Al Nahda and Sahara Centre, with traffic backing up towards Al Qusais. Nearby, Al Qusais Industrial Areas 10 and 17 are also seeing heavy congestion, while delays are building around Muwaileh and the University City area.

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Motorists heading through Deira face longer journey times as well, with slow traffic reported around Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and Al Jafiliya for drivers heading towards Bur Dubai.

Elsewhere in Dubai, heavy congestion has built up on Al Khail Road near its junction with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311). Umm Suqeim Street through Al Barsha South and Al Ain-Dubai Road are also seeing slow-moving traffic.

In contrast, outer stretches of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) remain largely clear.

Motorists using the E11 corridor and other affected routes are advised to allow extra travel time for their morning commute or seek alternative routes where possible.

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