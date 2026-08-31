Dubai-Sharjah evening traffic update: Heavy delays hit major roads

Live traffic data from Google Maps shows slow-moving traffic on several major roads, with some of the heaviest congestion around Al Rashidiya, Dubai Festival City and Nadd Al Hamar.

Dubai: Motorists are facing heavy delays across several parts of Dubai and Sharjah this evening as schools reopen for the new academic term and rush-hour traffic builds across the emirate.

Traffic is moving more smoothly on the main highway of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, while routes towards Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City are also showing lighter traffic.

Congestion is reported around Al Barsha and Mall of the Emirates, with stop-start traffic visible on sections of the Sheikh Zayed Road service lanes.

Drivers travelling through Deira and around Dubai International Airport, including Al Rigga, are also facing delays. Traffic is also slow along the E11 near Sahara Centre and Madina Mall in Muhaisnah.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.