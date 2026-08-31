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Dubai-Sharjah evening traffic update: Heavy delays hit major roads

Live traffic data from Google Maps shows slow-moving traffic on several major roads

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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For illustrative purposes only.
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Dubai: Motorists are facing heavy delays across several parts of Dubai and Sharjah this evening as schools reopen for the new academic term and rush-hour traffic builds across the emirate.

Live traffic data from Google Maps shows slow-moving traffic on several major roads, with some of the heaviest congestion around Al Rashidiya, Dubai Festival City and Nadd Al Hamar.

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Drivers travelling through Deira and around Dubai International Airport, including Al Rigga, are also facing delays. Traffic is also slow along the E11 near Sahara Centre and Madina Mall in Muhaisnah.

Congestion is reported around Al Barsha and Mall of the Emirates, with stop-start traffic visible on sections of the Sheikh Zayed Road service lanes.

Traffic is also building on Emirates Road near the Arabian Ranches roundabout.

Crashes add to congestion

A reported crash on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Mirdif is contributing to slower traffic in the area, according to live traffic data.

Another reported crash along Ribat Street near Dubai Festival City is adding to congestion around the already busy corridor.

Motorists approaching these areas should expect slower journey times and allow extra time for their commute.

Some major routes remain clear

Not all major roads are experiencing heavy congestion.

Traffic is moving more smoothly on the main highway of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, while routes towards Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City are also showing lighter traffic.

Motorists whose routes allow may consider Al Khail Road or Emirates Road as alternatives to more congested corridors.

Traffic conditions can change quickly. Motorists should check live road conditions before setting off and allow extra time for their journey.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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