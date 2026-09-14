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Sharjah-Dubai morning traffic: Congestion reported on key routes

Motorists face slow-moving traffic on parts of E311, E611 and other major roads

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Motorists should watch for delays and check official updates before travelling.
Motorists should watch for delays and check official updates before travelling.
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Dubai: Motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai should expect delays on parts of the main highways, with traffic conditions varying across the two emirates.

Morning traffic between Sharjah and Dubai was moving relatively smoothly on several major roads, although sections of key highways showed signs of congestion, according to the Google Maps.

The Google Maps showed predominantly green traffic conditions along major routes, including Emirates Road (E611), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road's connecting corridors towards Dubai. However, several stretches displayed yellow and red markings, indicating slower traffic and possible delays.

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Traffic was also visible along Al Ittihad Road (E11), a major route connecting Sharjah with Dubai, as well as Al Dhaid Road (E88), Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66) and Al Khail Road (E44).

Motorists travelling from Sharjah towards Dubai may need to allow additional time, particularly when approaching major junctions and connecting roads. Those heading towards Sharjah from Dubai should also monitor traffic conditions before setting off.

The map showed some sections of E311 and E611 with slower-moving traffic, while several other stretches remained green, suggesting that conditions were not uniformly congested across the network.

Motorists are advised to check official traffic updates before travelling and follow instructions from the relevant authorities, particularly when approaching areas where traffic is moving slowly.

Drivers should maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid sudden lane changes and allow extra time for their journeys.

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