Commuters face slower movement on E11 and E311 as morning rush picks up
Dubai: Motorists travelling from Sharjah to Dubai are facing slower traffic on several key routes this morning as the weekday rush hour gets underway.
Live Google Maps traffic data shows congestion building along the main corridors connecting the two emirates, with sections of Al Ittihad Road (E11) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) among the busy stretches.
Traffic is particularly heavy around the Sharjah-Dubai border, with slow-moving sections reported around Al Nahda, Al Mamzar and Al Qusais. These areas are major commuter routes and can quickly become crowded as vehicles merge on to the main highways.
E311 is also seeing slower movement on sections around Sharjah's industrial areas and towards Muhaisnah. Commuters heading further into Dubai should be prepared for additional delays near major interchanges and feeder roads.
Al Ittihad Road remains another pressure point for motorists heading towards Dubai. Traffic can build from the Sharjah side through Al Khan and Al Taawun towards Al Mamzar and the Dubai border, particularly during the morning peak.
For motorists looking for an alternative, Emirates Road (E611) may offer another route depending on the destination. A five-kilometre section of the road towards Wadi Al Amardi was widened in August, adding two lanes and increasing capacity from six to eight lanes on that stretch.
However, traffic conditions can change quickly as more commuters take to the roads. Drivers should check live navigation updates before leaving, allow extra time and avoid sudden lane changes in slow-moving traffic.
The morning rush is expected to remain busy as commuters continue travelling towards Dubai's residential, commercial and business districts.