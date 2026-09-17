Congestion is visible on E11, E311 and several roads around central Sharjah
Dubai: Traffic conditions remain mixed across Dubai and Sharjah, with several major routes showing slow-moving traffic, while most other roads appear to be moving freely.
The live Google Maps currently shows congestion along several key roads connecting Dubai and Sharjah, particularly around Sharjah city centre and the Dubai-Sharjah corridor.
The map indicates slow-moving traffic on sections of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), particularly around the approaches to Sharjah. Traffic also appears congested on parts of Al Ittihad Road (E11), with red and orange sections suggesting delays along the route.
Several roads around central Sharjah, including routes near Al Khan, Al Nahda and the industrial areas, show a mixture of moderate and heavy congestion. Drivers travelling through these areas may encounter slower traffic, particularly at junctions and connecting roads.
In Dubai, traffic conditions appear relatively smooth across several major routes, although some sections show moderate congestion. Roads around Dubai International Airport, Al Qusais and the approaches towards Sharjah display a combination of green, yellow and red traffic indicators.
Further south, sections of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and roads around Dubai Safari Park show some congestion, while much of the surrounding road network appears to be flowing normally.
The map also displays several traffic incident markers along major roads.
Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah should check live traffic updates before setting off, particularly if their journey involves the E11 or E311 corridors. Allowing extra travel time may help reduce the impact of congestion.