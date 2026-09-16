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Dubai-Sharjah traffic today: Heavy congestion hits E11 and E311

E611 offers a bit more leeway today

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Dubai-Sharjah traffic today: Heavy congestion hits E11 and E311
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Traffic between Dubai and Sharjah is experiencing significant congestion, with the latest supplied maps showing lengthy slowdowns on two of the busiest routes connecting the emirates.

The most prominent congestion is on E11, particularly on the Dubai-Sharjah corridor around Deira, Al Mamzar and into Sharjah. Long red and dark-red sections indicate sustained slow-moving traffic, while additional yellow stretches suggest reduced speeds on approaches to the busiest sections. Motorists using this route should be prepared for stop-start conditions.

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is another major pressure point. The maps show extensive red sections between Dubai and Sharjah, with congestion continuing around the industrial districts. Traffic becomes particularly slow as vehicles approach Sharjah, making E311 one of the more difficult routes shown on the maps.

There are also pockets of congestion on roads feeding E11 and E311. Sharjah's internal road network shows several yellow and red stretches, particularly around major intersections and routes linking the city with the highways.

In Dubai, conditions are mixed. Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) shows several slower sections around central Dubai, including stretches near Business Bay and further south. However, much of the road network around Dubai Marina and the southern parts of the city appears to be moving relatively smoothly.

Al Khail Road (E44) has pockets of slower traffic around central Dubai and towards the eastern side of the city, but substantial stretches remain green. The maps also indicate some congestion around the Al Aweer area and connecting roads.

For commuters looking for alternatives between Dubai and Sharjah, Emirates Road (E611) appears considerably clearer on the supplied maps. Most of the corridor is green from the outskirts of Dubai towards Sharjah and Ajman, although motorists should remember that taking a longer alternative may not necessarily result in a shorter journey.

Beyond Sharjah, traffic conditions improve substantially. Major routes towards Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah are predominantly green, suggesting generally free-flowing traffic. Several road-closure markers are visible on the wider map, however, including locations farther north and around routes east of Sharjah.

Overall, the most difficult conditions are concentrated on the main Dubai-Sharjah commuter corridors, especially E11 and E311. Drivers travelling between the two emirates should allow additional time and check live navigation before departure, as congestion levels can change rapidly.

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