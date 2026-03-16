Dubai court reduces traffic fine to Dh5,000 after reviewing accident circumstances

Driver’s Dh10,000 traffic fine reduced to Dh5,000 in Dubai motorcycle accident case
A Dubai Traffic court has reduced a traffic accident penalty to Dh5,000 after reviewing defence arguments that questioned whether the crash could be attributed solely to the driver.
The case stemmed from a collision between car and a motorcycle in the Al Awir area, which resulted in injuries to the rider and damage to property.
While the court maintained that the driver had committed a traffic violation, judges reassessed the circumstances of the accident and reduced the financial penalty.
The defendant was represented by lawyer Mohammed Al Awami Al Mansoori, who challenged the prosecution’s account and argued that the accident could not be attributed solely to the driver.
The defence maintained that the motorcyclist’s conduct and surrounding circumstances played a significant role in the collision, raising questions about the causal link between the driver’s manoeuvre and the resulting injuries.
According to the defence, the motorcycle was travelling at relatively high speed during night hours and lacked sufficient lighting or reflective visibility, making it difficult for the driver to detect it in time to avoid the crash.
Lawyers also argued that the motorcycle approached from a blind-spot angle, limiting the driver’s ability to see it even while performing a standard turn at the intersection.
The defence further relied on medical reports submitted in court, which indicated that the injured motorcyclist received treatment at hospital and was discharged on the same day of the accident.
Lawyers said the medical findings showed the injuries were relatively minor, arguing that the absence of prolonged treatment or permanent disability weakened claims of serious bodily harm.
A central issue in the case was the legal principle of causation, which under UAE law requires prosecutors to prove a direct link between a driver’s actions and the injuries caused.
Defence submissions argued that the motorcyclist’s alleged speed and lack of visibility equipment could represent an intervening factor, potentially weakening the causal connection and reducing the driver’s degree of responsibility.
The case initially resulted in an in absentia ruling imposing a Dh10,000 fine and a three-month driving licence suspension.
However, after reviewing defence submissions and the evidence presented, the court reassessed the circumstances surrounding the accident.
In its final judgment, the court reduced the fine to Dh5,000 and lifted the three-month licence suspension, while maintaining that the driver had committed a traffic violation.