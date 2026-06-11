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Court and Crime

Dubai motorist jailed, licence suspended after road rage attack

Motorist gets three months in jail and one-year licence suspension after attack

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai court jailed a driver after a dangerous road rage incident.
Dubai court jailed a driver after a dangerous road rage incident.
Dubai Public Prosecution

Dubai: A Dubai court has sentenced a motorist to three months in prison and suspended his driving licence for one year after he chased another vehicle, deliberately swerved towards it, forced the driver to stop and later assaulted him in a road rage incident, Dubai Public Prosecution announced.

The ruling comes after the Traffic Prosecution referred the driver to court following an investigation into a series of dangerous actions that authorities said endangered lives and damaged property.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the accused drove recklessly and intentionally swerved into the victim's vehicle before pursuing him on the road. The driver then blocked the victim's path and forced him to stop.

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Authorities said the confrontation escalated when the accused got out of his vehicle and physically assaulted the victim.

The Traffic Prosecution noted that the driver's actions endangered not only the victim but also other motorists using the road. The incident also resulted in damage to the victim's vehicle.

Following the investigation, prosecutors ordered the driver's detention and referred the case to court. After reviewing the evidence, the court convicted the accused and imposed a three-month prison sentence in addition to a one-year suspension of his driving licence.

Counselor Salah Al Falasi, Senior Advocate General and Head of Traffic Prosecution, urged motorists to maintain self-control and adhere to road etiquette that reflects the values and culture of society.

Al Falasi stressed that security and traffic authorities are the only bodies authorised to hold offenders accountable and warned against taking matters into one's own hands.

He added that UAE laws provide full protection for individual rights and guarantee legal avenues for seeking justice, emphasising that resorting to confrontation could expose individuals to legal liability.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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dubai traffic finestraffic finesDubaiUAE traffic finesDubai Police

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