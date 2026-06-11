Dubai motorist jailed, licence suspended after road rage attack

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the accused drove recklessly and intentionally swerved into the victim's vehicle before pursuing him on the road. The driver then blocked the victim's path and forced him to stop.

Dubai: A Dubai court has sentenced a motorist to three months in prison and suspended his driving licence for one year after he chased another vehicle, deliberately swerved towards it, forced the driver to stop and later assaulted him in a road rage incident, Dubai Public Prosecution announced.

The Traffic Prosecution noted that the driver's actions endangered not only the victim but also other motorists using the road. The incident also resulted in damage to the victim's vehicle.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.