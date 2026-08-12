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Sharjah Police nab lorry driver who hid number plate with mud to evade traffic cameras

Sharjah’s smart surveillance foils lorry driver’s bid to conceal number plate

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Sharjah Police nab lorry driver who hid number plate with mud to evade traffic cameras

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have caught a lorry driver who deliberately covered the numbers on his vehicle’s registration plate with mud in an attempt to conceal its details and evade traffic monitoring systems.

The driver was identified through Sharjah Police’s traffic surveillance network, which covers the emirate and uses cameras, monitoring systems and modern digital technologies. 

The system detected and tracked the vehicle, allowing specialist teams to carry out searches and field follow-up operations before identifying the lorry and apprehending its driver.

Police said their investigation found that the driver had deliberately obscured the number plate in an attempt to enter several roads where lorries are prohibited.

The vehicle and its driver were subsequently dealt with in accordance with the applicable legal procedures.

Sharjah Police said attempts to obscure vehicle number plates, conceal their details or circumvent traffic enforcement systems would not prevent authorities from detecting offenders and identifying them, given the emirate’s advanced monitoring network.

The force said it would continue monitoring roads across Sharjah and take firm action against behaviour that threatens road safety.

It urged motorists, particularly drivers of heavy vehicles, to comply with designated routes, timings and roads, as well as traffic laws and regulations, saying such compliance helps reduce offences and accidents and protects all road users.

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