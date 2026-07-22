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Sharjah driver fined Dh2,000 for using sunshade that blocked road view

Motorist also receives 23 black points and a 60-day vehicle impoundment

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Using anything that blocks your view could lead to hefty penalties and vehicle.
Using anything that blocks your view could lead to hefty penalties and vehicle.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested a driver who was caught driving his vehicle on a public road while using a sunshade that blocked his view, in a dangerous traffic violation that threatened his safety and the lives of other road users.

The police said the driver’s actions significantly reduced his ability to see the road clearly and respond to sudden traffic situations, increasing the risk of accidents.

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Sharjah Police General Headquarters warned motorists against using any object or method that obstructs their field of vision while driving, stressing that maintaining a clear view of the road is a basic requirement for safe driving.

The authority said such behaviour is among the most serious traffic violations, as it can prevent drivers from making timely decisions, endanger lives and cause damage to public and private property.

Under Article (1) of the Traffic Law, driving in a manner that endangers the driver, other road users, their safety or security, or risks damage to public or private facilities is considered a traffic offence.

The violation carries a penalty of Dh2,000, 23 traffic  points and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.

Sharjah Police urged all motorists to follow traffic regulations, exercise responsibility behind the wheel and avoid using any devices or items that obstruct visibility or affect their ability to drive safely.

The force reaffirmed that it will continue monitoring and taking action against dangerous driving practices as part of its efforts to protect lives, safeguard property and enhance road safety across the emirate.

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