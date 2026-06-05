Dubai Police issue 4,504 fines for dangerous hard shoulder overtaking

Police warn reckless manoeuvre delays ambulances and puts lives at risk
Dubai: Dubai Police have issued 4,504 fines for overtaking on the hard shoulder since the beginning of the year, highlighting the dangerous traffic violation that endangers road users and hampers the movement of emergency vehicles responding to incidents.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said overtaking on the hard shoulder remains one of the most hazardous traffic behaviours, particularly during congestion and on highways, as it puts lives at risk and delays emergency response operations.
He stressed that the hard shoulder is not intended for overtaking or manoeuvring but is reserved exclusively for emergencies, allowing broken-down vehicles to stop safely and enabling ambulance, civil defence and police vehicles to reach accident scenes and emergency reports without delay.
“This reckless behaviour reflects not only a disregard for traffic laws but also a lack of concern for the safety of others,” Brig. bin Suwaidan said.
He warned that drivers using the hard shoulder illegally create a direct threat to motorists and pedestrians, especially when vehicles have stopped due to mechanical failures or when people are standing beside their vehicles seeking assistance.
“Drivers do not expect vehicles to be travelling in the hard shoulder, which can result in sudden collisions or run-over accidents,” he added.
According to Dubai Police statistics, February recorded the highest number of hard shoulder overtaking violations with 1,638 offences, followed by January with 1,379. March saw 676 violations, while May recorded 482 and April 329.
Brig. bin Suwaidan noted that the violation also disrupts traffic flow, reduces the effectiveness of emergency operations and may delay the arrival of rescue teams and ambulances to injured persons, potentially affecting the safety of lives and property.
He added that Dubai Police continues to receive strong support from community members in reporting such violations through the Dubai Police app and the “We Are All Police” service on 901, helping authorities enhance compliance with traffic regulations and curb dangerous road behaviours.
Under the Federal Traffic Law, drivers caught overtaking on the hard shoulder face a fine of Dh 1,000 and six black points on their driving licence.
Brig. bin Suwaidan urged motorists to remain patient during traffic congestion and comply with traffic laws and regulations.
“A few minutes saved are not worth risking lives or preventing emergency vehicles from carrying out their duties,” he said, adding that Dubai Police will continue awareness campaigns and enforcement efforts to detect and penalise offenders, ensuring the safety and security of all road users.