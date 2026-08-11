UAE traffic update: Heavy congestion on Dubai-Sharjah routes this evening

Rush-hour gridlock hits key Dubai–Sharjah corridors; E611 offers relief
Dubai: Traffic is building across key Dubai and Sharjah corridors this Tuesday evening, August 11, with the usual rush-hour pressure hitting the Dubai-Sharjah routes hardest.
Motorists heading towards Sharjah are facing significant delays, with heavy tailbacks on Al Ittihad Road (E11) through Deira and Abu Hail, and slow-moving traffic near Al Mamzar. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is congested through Al Qusais and Muhaisnah towards the Sharjah border, with stop-and-go conditions reported near Al Qusais Cemetery and Grand Hyper Muhaisnah. Tripoli Street (D93) and Beirut Street (D95) are also seeing heavy patches through Al Qusais and Muhaisnah.
In Deira, delays are reported on Al Rigga Road, Salahuddin Road and around the Clocktower area, while Airport Road (D89) is slow near Dubai International Airport. Damascus Street (D91) and Al Nahda Road (D95) are congested towards Al Nahda.
Inbound routes into Sharjah are under heavy pressure, with congestion on Al Taawun Street and the Corniche, and red patches across the Industrial Area's internal roads. E311 near Sharjah's industrial zones is moving slowly, and delays are also reported on Al Wahda Street approaches.
Emirates Road (E611) and routes through Mirdif and Al Warqa remain relatively clear, offering alternatives for motorists travelling between the emirates.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time, consider the E611 as an alternative to E11 and E311, and check live navigation apps before setting off.