UAE traffic update: Heavy congestion on Dubai-Sharjah routes this evening

Motorists heading towards Sharjah are facing significant delays, with heavy tailbacks on Al Ittihad Road (E11) through Deira and Abu Hail, and slow-moving traffic near Al Mamzar. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is congested through Al Qusais and Muhaisnah towards the Sharjah border, with stop-and-go conditions reported near Al Qusais Cemetery and Grand Hyper Muhaisnah. Tripoli Street (D93) and Beirut Street (D95) are also seeing heavy patches through Al Qusais and Muhaisnah.