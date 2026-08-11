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Traffic fines piling up? Dubai Police explains your options

Greater awareness of traffic rules and smart services eases compliance, cuts violations

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Traffic fines piling up? Dubai Police explains your options
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police has urged motorists to deal with traffic fines promptly, highlighting instalment options and digital payment channels available to help manage outstanding penalties.

The General Department of Traffic organised an awareness workshop for more than 70 employees of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, covering traffic fines, smart services, road safety and responsible mobility.

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Brigadier Issam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the workshops are part of efforts to raise traffic awareness among different sections of the community.

He said greater awareness of traffic procedures, regulations and smart services can make it easier for motorists to complete transactions, comply with traffic laws and reduce violations.

A key focus of the workshop was the importance of avoiding the accumulation of traffic fines, which can lead to higher financial obligations and legal procedures.

Participants were briefed on Dubai Police's smart payment channels and available instalment options for traffic fines, giving motorists greater flexibility in managing outstanding payments.

Traffic services available around the clock

Colonel Talal Abdullah Al Mansouri, Director of the Traffic Education Department at the General Department of Traffic, led the workshop and discussed common unsafe road behaviours and their impact on public safety.

He also explained the various channels available for paying traffic fines, including the Dubai Police smart app, website, self-service kiosks and Smart Police Stations (SPS). The services are available around the clock.

The workshop also covered bicycle and e-scooter use. Participants were briefed on traffic rules, designated routes, safety requirements and the need to wear appropriate protective equipment.

Dubai Police's Aman Roads platform

Participants were also introduced to Dubai Police's traffic safety platform, Aman Roads, which provides regularly updated road safety information.

The platform features traffic advice and guidance, awareness campaigns and initiatives aimed at helping community members improve their knowledge of road safety and adopt practices that can help prevent crashes.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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DubaiUAE traffic finesDubai Police

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