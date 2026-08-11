Greater awareness of traffic rules and smart services eases compliance, cuts violations
Dubai: Dubai Police has urged motorists to deal with traffic fines promptly, highlighting instalment options and digital payment channels available to help manage outstanding penalties.
The General Department of Traffic organised an awareness workshop for more than 70 employees of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, covering traffic fines, smart services, road safety and responsible mobility.
Brigadier Issam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the workshops are part of efforts to raise traffic awareness among different sections of the community.
He said greater awareness of traffic procedures, regulations and smart services can make it easier for motorists to complete transactions, comply with traffic laws and reduce violations.
A key focus of the workshop was the importance of avoiding the accumulation of traffic fines, which can lead to higher financial obligations and legal procedures.
Participants were briefed on Dubai Police's smart payment channels and available instalment options for traffic fines, giving motorists greater flexibility in managing outstanding payments.
Colonel Talal Abdullah Al Mansouri, Director of the Traffic Education Department at the General Department of Traffic, led the workshop and discussed common unsafe road behaviours and their impact on public safety.
He also explained the various channels available for paying traffic fines, including the Dubai Police smart app, website, self-service kiosks and Smart Police Stations (SPS). The services are available around the clock.
The workshop also covered bicycle and e-scooter use. Participants were briefed on traffic rules, designated routes, safety requirements and the need to wear appropriate protective equipment.
Participants were also introduced to Dubai Police's traffic safety platform, Aman Roads, which provides regularly updated road safety information.
The platform features traffic advice and guidance, awareness campaigns and initiatives aimed at helping community members improve their knowledge of road safety and adopt practices that can help prevent crashes.