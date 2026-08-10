UAE traffic alert: Heavy congestion hits Dubai-Sharjah roads and highways

Google Maps is also flagging several incidents that are contributing to the congestion
Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing heavy congestion this afternoon, according to real-time traffic data from Google Maps, with delays building along several major corridors and interchanges since the rush hour.
The heaviest congestion is concentrated along Al Ittihad Road near the Dubai-Sharjah border, with traffic backed up around Al Nahda Park, Al Nahda Second and Sahara Centre. Google Maps data shows traffic moving significantly slower than usual on the stretch.
Drivers heading south through Deira, Al Rigga and Al Garhoud are also facing slower journeys, with delays building as commuter traffic moves towards the city centre.
On E311, congestion is heaviest around Muwaileh Commercial, City Centre Al Zahia and the Muwaileh Bus Terminal, with the slowdown extending towards National Paints and the surrounding industrial areas.
Another slow-moving stretch has been reported near Al Qusais Industrial Area and the Madina Mall interchange.
Within Sharjah, traffic is moving slowly on the main road near Al Qassimi Hospital, with congestion extending towards Al Khatt and Al Fayha.
Al Dhaid Road is also congested, particularly near the industrial areas and the City Centre Al Zahia interchange.
In central Sharjah, traffic is heavy around Al Qasimia and Rolla, with slower movement along the S101 and S112 corridors towards Souq Al Jubail.
Google Maps is also flagging several incidents that are contributing to the congestion:
An incident near Sahara Centre and Al Nahda Park on E11 is affecting the merge towards Al Mamzar Beach and the Corniche.
An incident on E311 near Muwaileh Commercial and City Centre Al Zahia is adding to delays.
Another incident has been reported along Al Dhaid Road near Al Riffa Health Center and the SAIF Zone interchange.
In central Sharjah, an incident near Al Qassimi Hospital is affecting the junction at Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street.
Separately, road construction near the Waterfront Market is adding to journey times in the area.