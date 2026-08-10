UAE traffic alert: Heavy congestion hits Dubai-Sharjah roads and highways

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing heavy congestion this afternoon, according to real-time traffic data from Google Maps, with delays building along several major corridors and interchanges since the rush hour.

The heaviest congestion is concentrated along Al Ittihad Road near the Dubai-Sharjah border, with traffic backed up around Al Nahda Park, Al Nahda Second and Sahara Centre. Google Maps data shows traffic moving significantly slower than usual on the stretch.

An incident near Sahara Centre and Al Nahda Park on E11 is affecting the merge towards Al Mamzar Beach and the Corniche.

In central Sharjah, traffic is heavy around Al Qasimia and Rolla, with slower movement along the S101 and S112 corridors towards Souq Al Jubail.

On E311, congestion is heaviest around Muwaileh Commercial, City Centre Al Zahia and the Muwaileh Bus Terminal, with the slowdown extending towards National Paints and the surrounding industrial areas.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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