Dubai-Sharjah traffic: E11 slows the evening drive home

For commuters heading home to Sharjah this evening, E11 looks like the toughest option, while E311 has its own busy stretches. If the destination allows it, E611 is worth checking before leaving. With evening traffic changing quickly, a few minutes spent comparing routes could make for a much shorter journey home.

Taking E611 will not make sense for everyone, of course. It is a much wider loop for people heading to central Sharjah, Al Majaz or Al Khan. But for motorists travelling towards outer Sharjah, or those continuing north, it could be worth checking before setting off.

There is better news for anyone able to take a wider route home. E611/Emirates Road looks noticeably clearer in the Google Maps overview, with most of the road shown in green between Dubai and Sharjah. There are a few slower patches, but nothing on the scale of the congestion visible on E11.

E311, or Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, is busy too. The maps show sections of slower traffic on the inland route between Dubai and Sharjah, although conditions vary along the highway. Drivers heading towards Muhaisnah, the Sharjah industrial areas or Muwaileh could find their journey slowing considerably as they get closer to Sharjah.

This fits the usual evening pattern, when thousands of commuters leave Dubai at roughly the same time. Recent traffic monitoring has also identified E11 as one of the roads taking the biggest hit during the evening rush, with queues building through Dubai and towards Sahara Centre and Sharjah.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.