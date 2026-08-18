Smart systems detect wanted vehicles as owners urged to settle fines before legal action
Dubai Police impounded around 30 vehicles last year after their accumulated traffic fines exceeded Dh6,000, the threshold at which vehicles can be seized under Dubai law, according to a traffic official.
Motorists whose fines approach or exceed the limit are contacted directly and urged to settle their dues to avoid having their vehicles impounded if detected, according to Emarat Al Youm. Some vehicles seized last year had accumulated fines worth tens of thousands of dirhams, Dubai Police said.
Under Decree No. 29 of 2015, as amended by Decree No. 30 of 2023 governing vehicle impoundment in Dubai, a vehicle can be seized when its outstanding traffic fines exceed Dh6,000. To secure its release, the owner must pay the accumulated fines.
Police said enforcement teams use advanced smart systems capable of reading number plates and identifying wanted vehicles while they are being driven or parked in public areas.
Motorists are also contacted through text messages and smart notifications and encouraged to resolve outstanding violations before legal measures are taken.
The seizures also included vehicles whose registrations had not been renewed, in some cases for several years.
Dubai Police urged motorists not to delay paying fines or renewing vehicle registrations, saying payment plans and other facilities are available through its partners to help drivers settle outstanding amounts.
Police cautioned motorists against delaying payment in the hope that fine-reduction campaigns would be announced, saying such initiatives are introduced based on studies and analysis of traffic violations and accident trends.
Police said its approach combines awareness with strict enforcement to improve compliance and protect road users.