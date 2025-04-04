Following too closely can lead to accidents - how to maintain safe distance on the roads
Dubai: Tailgating is considered one of the most dangerous driving habits, as it significantly increases the risk of sudden collisions and multi-vehicle accidents. According to a recent Dubai Police announcement, failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles can result in a Dh400 fine, four black points and the impoundment of your vehicle for 30 days.
Despite ongoing awareness campaigns, many drivers still follow too closely, leaving little time to react if the car in front slows down or stops suddenly. To curb this behaviour, Dubai Police have stepped up enforcement by using advanced AI-powered radars that detect violators and automatically issue fines.
Tailgating occurs when a driver follows another vehicle too closely, leaving insufficient space to stop safely if the front vehicle suddenly slows down or brakes. This aggressive driving behaviour can cause unnecessary stress for the driver ahead, increasing the likelihood of sudden or erratic manoeuvres such as abrupt braking, swerving, or attempting to change lanes in tight spaces.
Such actions can trigger chain-reaction collisions, particularly on high-speed roads, where reaction times are reduced. Tailgating also heightens tension among drivers, leading to distractions and risky lane changes, further escalating the chances of a serious accident.
To ensure road safety and prevent rear-end collisions, motorists must maintain an adequate gap between their vehicle and the one ahead. This allows sufficient reaction time to respond to sudden speed reductions, lane changes, or any unforeseen road hazards.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Vehicle Handbook recommends using the 'two-second rule' as a guideline for maintaining a safe following distance:
Select a fixed reference point ahead, such as a signpost, tree, or road marking.
Once the vehicle in front passes that point, begin counting in seconds.
If your vehicle reaches the same point in less than two seconds, you are following too closely and should increase the distance.
In poor weather conditions, such as rain or fog, or when driving at higher speeds, motorists should increase this gap to at least three to four seconds to compensate for reduced visibility and longer stopping distances.
Dubai Police utilises advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered radar systems to detect and penalise traffic violations, ensuring strict enforcement of road safety regulations. These high-tech radars are strategically deployed across major roads and highways and can identify various traffic offences, including:
Driving on the hard shoulder (reserved for emergency vehicles)
Crossing solid lines, which is strictly prohibited for overtaking or turning
Sudden and unsafe swerving between lanes
Tailgating, which involves dangerously close driving behind another vehicle
The AI system continuously analyses driving patterns, detecting reckless or careless behaviour and issuing fines accordingly.
Drivers caught failing to maintain a safe distance can face:
Dh400 fine
Four black points
Vehicle impoundment for 30 days
Dubai Police has also increased the use of technology to detect dangerous driving and traffic violations on major roads.
AI-powered radar systems can identify several offences, including tailgating, driving on the hard shoulder, crossing solid lines and sudden unsafe lane changes.
This article was originally published on August 18, 2025 and has been updated since.