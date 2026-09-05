Dubai Police warns e-scooter riders: Dh300 fine for unsafe riding

‘Ride Safely’ campaign urges users to wear helmets, follow designated tracks
Dubai: Electric scooter riders in Dubai could face a Dh300 fine for dangerous riding that puts themselves or others at risk, Dubai Police has warned as part of a new road safety awareness campaign.
The “Ride Safely” campaign, shared on Dubai Police’s social media channels, reminds e-scooter users to comply with traffic regulations and follow basic safety measures to prevent accidents and protect other road users.
Dubai Police said e-scooters are an environmentally friendly and convenient mode of transport, but their increasing use also makes responsible riding essential.
“Follow e-scooter safety guidelines to help keep yourself and others safe,” the force said.
Wear a helmet and protective gear
Riders are urged to wear a helmet, knee and elbow protection, as well as reflective clothing to improve visibility, particularly at night.
They must use designated e-scooter lanes and tracks and avoid pedestrian areas, jogging tracks and sports tracks.
Riding in such areas can put pedestrians and other users at risk and interfere with the safe use of public spaces.
No passengers, phones or headphones
Dubai Police also reminded riders that only one person should use an e-scooter at a time.
Carrying a passenger can affect balance and control, increasing the risk of accidents.
Riders are also warned against using mobile phones or headphones while operating an e-scooter, as distractions can reduce their awareness of traffic, pedestrians and other hazards.
Dh300 fine
Dubai Police said riding an e-scooter in a manner that endangers the rider or others carries a Dh300 fine under Dubai’s regulations governing bicycles and electric scooters.
Similar penalties apply to carrying passengers and other serious safety violations.
Authorities have repeatedly warned that unsafe practices, including riding outside designated lanes, travelling against traffic, failing to wear protective equipment and ignoring safety instructions, can contribute to accidents.
Dubai Police safety checklist
E-scooter riders are urged to:
Wear a helmet and reflective clothing.
Use designated e-scooter lanes and tracks.
Stay away from pedestrian, jogging and sports areas.
Allow only one rider per scooter.
Do not use headphones while riding.
Do not use a mobile phone while operating the scooter.
Avoid reckless riding that could endanger others.
Dubai Police said the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen road safety and promote responsible use of e-scooters and bicycles as Dubai’s personal mobility infrastructure continues to expand.
Meanwhile, Dubai Police have confiscated 13,657 electric scooters in the first eight months of the year as part of an intensified crackdown on riders flouting traffic laws and safety regulations.
According to Dubai Police, the most common offences include riding against the flow of traffic, using pavements, travelling through commercial markets and narrow alleyways, crossing roads dangerously, weaving between lanes across road dividers, and operating scooters in areas not designated for their use.