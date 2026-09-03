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Dubai Police seize 13,657 e-scooters over traffic violations

Riders face action for using roads, pavements and non-designated areas

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police seize 13,657 e-scooters for traffic violations in 8 months
Dubai Police seize 13,657 e-scooters for traffic violations in 8 months
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police have confiscated 13,657 electric scooters in the first eight months of the year as part of an intensified crackdown on riders flouting traffic laws and safety regulations.

The seizures were carried out during ongoing traffic campaigns targeting dangerous riding practices that pose risks to both scooter users and other road users. Police said the measures are aimed at preventing accidents that can result in deaths, serious injuries and permanent disabilities.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said field traffic teams are taking strict action against riders who fail to comply with traffic rules, particularly those using roads where speed limits exceed 60km/h despite the availability of designated scooter tracks in many parts of the emirate.

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He stressed that authorities will not tolerate reckless behaviour and will continue to monitor and stop violators across Dubai.

According to Dubai Police, the most common offences include riding against the flow of traffic, using pavements, travelling through commercial markets and narrow alleyways, crossing roads dangerously, weaving between lanes across road dividers, and operating scooters in areas not designated for their use.

“These behaviours pose a direct threat to the lives of riders and other road users,” Brig. bin Suwaidan said.

He also urged riders to comply with all safety requirements, including wearing approved protective helmets and reflective vests, obeying traffic signs, signals and police instructions, and ensuring their scooters meet safety standards.

Police said electric scooters must be equipped with a white front light and reflector, a red rear light and reflector, and fully functional brakes before being used on public routes.

Brig. bin Suwaidan called on riders to act responsibly and avoid behaviour that could endanger themselves or others. He stressed the importance of using designated tracks, adhering to speed limits and following all safety regulations.

“Compliance with the law is not optional,” he said, adding that respecting traffic rules is a fundamental responsibility that helps protect lives and strengthens safety and security across Dubai’s road network.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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