Mandatory registration, number plates proposed to boost safety and prevent misuse
Dubai: Parents in Dubai could soon be held legally responsible for their children’s unsafe use of electric scooters, under a new draft law aimed at curbing rising safety risks on the roads.
The proposed legislation—prepared by Dubai Police in coordination with key partners including the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)—comes after authorities recorded alarming cases of scooters being modified to reach speeds of up to 120km/h, far beyond their intended safe use.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said the move reflects growing concern that scooters, once seen as recreational devices, are increasingly becoming a serious safety threat.
“These are no longer just toys. In some cases, they pose a real danger to both riders and the public,” he said.
Under the draft law, parents or guardians would be held accountable if their children misuse scooters—particularly in cases where modifications, excessive speed or use in non-designated areas lead to injuries or put others at risk.
Allowing a child to ride a high-speed or modified scooter, officials say, is comparable to placing a dangerous tool in their hands, making parents legally liable for any resulting harm.
The law is part of a broader effort to address reckless behaviour early and prevent more serious consequences.
Authorities are also proposing mandatory registration of electric scooters and the introduction of number plates, in a move aimed at strengthening monitoring and preventing their use in criminal activities such as theft.
With scooters becoming increasingly common across residential neighbourhoods and busy districts, officials say tracking them has become essential.
The proposal has received support from strategic partners, including the executive council, particularly for high-density areas such as Naif and Satwa, where misuse is more likely.
The scale of the issue is reflected in enforcement figures. Dubai Police recorded more than 14,094 violations involving electric bikes and bicycles, alongside over 17,117 motorcycle-related offences under the “Our Roads Are Safe” campaign.
In just three weeks, nearly 1,750 scooters and electric bikes were confiscated, with a similar number of fines issued—an indication of how widespread unsafe practices have become.
Officials say one of the most concerning trends is the modification of scooters beyond their original specifications. While sold with safety limits, some are altered in external workshops to significantly increase speed, effectively turning them into unlicensed high-speed vehicles.
Investigations also suggest that parental oversight is often lacking, with some parents purchasing scooters despite knowing they are unsuitable for their children’s age or intended use.
Authorities have also flagged unsafe riding in pedestrian and jogging tracks, which has led to serious collision incidents—particularly involving children who may lack the awareness or control needed to operate such devices safely.
Residents have been urged to use scooters only in designated lanes to ensure safety for all.
Existing regulations under Dubai executive council resolution No. 13 of 2022 require riders to obtain an RTA permit, use designated tracks, and avoid riding against traffic or on roads with speed limits exceeding 60km/h.
The rules also mandate wearing safety gear such as helmets and reflective vests, prohibit carrying passengers except where allowed, and ban riding in pedestrian areas.
Violators face fines starting from Dh200 for lane violations or riding against traffic, and Dh300 for dangerous riding or carrying passengers, along with additional penalties for other safety breaches.