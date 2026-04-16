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Dubai Police to hold parents liable for kids’ e-scooter misuse under new law

Mandatory registration, number plates proposed to boost safety and prevent misuse

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Under the draft law, parents or guardians would be held accountable if their children misuse scooters
Under the draft law, parents or guardians would be held accountable if their children misuse scooters
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Dubai: Parents in Dubai could soon be held legally responsible for their children’s unsafe use of electric scooters, under a new draft law aimed at curbing rising safety risks on the roads.

The proposed legislation—prepared by Dubai Police in coordination with key partners including the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)—comes after authorities recorded alarming cases of scooters being modified to reach speeds of up to 120km/h, far beyond their intended safe use.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police
Dubai Police

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said the move reflects growing concern that scooters, once seen as recreational devices, are increasingly becoming a serious safety threat.

“These are no longer just toys. In some cases, they pose a real danger to both riders and the public,” he said.

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Legal accountability for parents

Under the draft law, parents or guardians would be held accountable if their children misuse scooters—particularly in cases where modifications, excessive speed or use in non-designated areas lead to injuries or put others at risk.

Allowing a child to ride a high-speed or modified scooter, officials say, is comparable to placing a dangerous tool in their hands, making parents legally liable for any resulting harm.

The law is part of a broader effort to address reckless behaviour early and prevent more serious consequences.

Registration and number plates proposed

Authorities are also proposing mandatory registration of electric scooters and the introduction of number plates, in a move aimed at strengthening monitoring and preventing their use in criminal activities such as theft.

With scooters becoming increasingly common across residential neighbourhoods and busy districts, officials say tracking them has become essential.

The proposal has received support from strategic partners, including the executive council, particularly for high-density areas such as Naif and Satwa, where misuse is more likely.

Thousands of violations highlight scale

The scale of the issue is reflected in enforcement figures. Dubai Police recorded more than 14,094 violations involving electric bikes and bicycles, alongside over 17,117 motorcycle-related offences under the “Our Roads Are Safe” campaign.

In just three weeks, nearly 1,750 scooters and electric bikes were confiscated, with a similar number of fines issued—an indication of how widespread unsafe practices have become.

Modified scooters a growing danger

Officials say one of the most concerning trends is the modification of scooters beyond their original specifications. While sold with safety limits, some are altered in external workshops to significantly increase speed, effectively turning them into unlicensed high-speed vehicles.

Investigations also suggest that parental oversight is often lacking, with some parents purchasing scooters despite knowing they are unsuitable for their children’s age or intended use.

Risks in public spaces

Authorities have also flagged unsafe riding in pedestrian and jogging tracks, which has led to serious collision incidents—particularly involving children who may lack the awareness or control needed to operate such devices safely.

Residents have been urged to use scooters only in designated lanes to ensure safety for all.

Safety rules already in place

Existing regulations under Dubai executive council resolution No. 13 of 2022 require riders to obtain an RTA permit, use designated tracks, and avoid riding against traffic or on roads with speed limits exceeding 60km/h.

The rules also mandate wearing safety gear such as helmets and reflective vests, prohibit carrying passengers except where allowed, and ban riding in pedestrian areas.

Violators face fines starting from Dh200 for lane violations or riding against traffic, and Dh300 for dangerous riding or carrying passengers, along with additional penalties for other safety breaches.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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