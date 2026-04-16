The proposed legislation—prepared by Dubai Police in coordination with key partners including the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)—comes after authorities recorded alarming cases of scooters being modified to reach speeds of up to 120km/h, far beyond their intended safe use.

Under the draft law, parents or guardians would be held accountable if their children misuse scooters—particularly in cases where modifications, excessive speed or use in non-designated areas lead to injuries or put others at risk.

Officials say one of the most concerning trends is the modification of scooters beyond their original specifications. While sold with safety limits, some are altered in external workshops to significantly increase speed, effectively turning them into unlicensed high-speed vehicles.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.