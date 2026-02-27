GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

Dubai Police crackdown on unsafe motorbike riding by teenagers after iftar

Traffic patrols step up as unsafe teen riding poses road safety risk

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai Police have cautioned against a rising trend of teenagers riding motorbikes and recreational bikes inside residential neighbourhoods, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan and in the hours following iftar.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said the behaviour poses serious safety risks to riders and residents alike, while also disturbing public comfort in family communities.

He noted that some teenagers ride motorbikes on internal roads and within residential squares without adequate awareness of safety rules or potential dangers. This, he said, increases the risk of collisions with vehicles or pedestrians, especially in areas frequented by children and elderly residents.

Al Mazrouei stressed that such practices constitute a traffic violation and a direct threat to road safety. He added that traffic patrols have intensified inspections across residential areas, recording several recent cases.

“Offenders were stopped to ensure their safety and that of other road users. The bikes were impounded, reports were filed, guardians were summoned, and legal procedures were taken,” he said.

He urged parents to play an active role by preventing their children from riding motorbikes or recreational bikes on public roads and within residential communities.

Dubai Police receive reports related to such behaviour through the “We Are All Police” service on 901 or via the “Police Eye” feature available on the Dubai Police smart app.

Al Mazrouei highlighted the importance of community cooperation in reducing unsafe practices and enhancing safety across residential neighbourhoods, calling on residents to act responsibly and respect the privacy and wellbeing of others.

“Prevention begins at home through proper supervision and guidance to protect young people and the wider community,” he added.

