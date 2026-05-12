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Dubai e-scooter rules: Where you can Ride, what’s banned and the fines for breaking the law

From permits to speed limits: key dos and don’ts for Dubai e-scooter riders

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Aflo Images/Canva

Dubai: E-scooters have become one of the most popular ways to navigate Dubai, offering a sustainable and efficient alternative to cars. However, to ensure public safety, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has implemented strict regulations.

Whether you are a resident commuting to work or a tourist exploring the sights, here is everything you need to know about riding e-scooters in Dubai.

Where can you ride e-scooters in Dubai?

According to RTA, e-scooters are permitted in designated districts across the emirate where dedicated cycling and e-scooter tracks are available. These areas include Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Internet City, Al Khawaneej, Mushrif Park, Al Barsha and several others.

Riders must stay within approved cycling and e-scooter lanes and use only designated tracks while travelling in these areas.

Dubai also has several popular recreational spots for e-scooter users, including Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim Beach, Dubai Canal and Dubai Marina, where residents and visitors commonly ride along promenades and waterfront paths.

Important: While in these areas, you must stay strictly on the approved cycling and e-scooter lanes. Always check local signage, as some private residential communities may have "no-go zones" or specific restricted policies.

Where are e-scooters prohibited?

To avoid heavy fines and ensure pedestrian safety, do not ride your e-scooter in the following locations:

  1. Major highways: Strictly forbidden.

  2. High-speed roads: any road with a speed limit exceeding 60 km/h.

  3. Pedestrian-only areas: non-designated pavements, sidewalks, or tracks specifically for running and jogging.

  4. Public transport hubs: you cannot ride inside Metro stations or on platforms.

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Essential rules and safety regulations

Following the rules isn't just about avoiding fines; it’s about staying safe in a busy city.

Speed limits - The maximum allowed speed for e-scooters in Dubai is 20 km/h. Riders must adhere to this limit and follow all local speed restrictions posted on tracks.

Key conduct Rules

  • Age requirement: Riders must be at least 16 years old.

  • Safety gear: It is mandatory to wear a helmet and a reflective jacket.

  • No passengers: E-scooters are designed for one person. Carrying a passenger is a violation.

  • Balance: Do not carry heavy items that could cause an imbalance.

  • Pedestrian crossings: You must dismount your e-scooter when crossing the road at pedestrian points.

  • Safe distancing: Maintain a safe gap between yourself, other cyclists, and pedestrians.

Do you need an e-scooter permit?

Yes, a e-scooter permit is mandatory for anyone riding an electric scooter in Dubai.

  • How to apply: You can obtain a permit for free via the RTA website - rta.ae or the Dubai Now app.

  • Exemptions: You do not need to apply for a permit if you already hold a valid UAE driving licence or a valid international driving licence.

Common e-scooter violations and fines

Under Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022, authorities can issue fines for failing to follow regulations. Here are the most common penalties:

  • Riding without a valid RTA permit - Dh200

  • Carrying a passenger on an e-scooter - Dh300

  • Riding on roads with speed limits - >60 km/h Dh300

  • Riding in non-designated lanes - Dh200

  • Parking in a way that obstructs traffic/pedestrians - Dh200

Related Topics:
E-scooter

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